Golden Canedo thanks ‘The Clash;’ Cebuano Jun Sisa rises to the ‘Top of The Clash’

Cebu City, Philippines – A year after joining GMA’s “The Clash,” Cebuana singer Golden Cañedo still cannot believe she was named as the first grand champion in the singing competition.

Cañedo shared to her Instagram followers how the show has changed her life.

“I still reminisce the days I prayed for the things I have now,” she said in her post.

The 17-year-old Minglanilla town native said that while the journey was not easy, the obstacles made her stronger, wiser, and more loving.

Currently, the young Cebuana singer is managed by GMA Artist Center. She inked a contract with Kapuso Network after winning the first season of The Clash.

Cañedo has since released singles like “More than Before,” “Ngayon,” “Nakikita Ba ang Langit,” and “Tayo Pa Rin.”

She also headlined her own life story at GMA’s “Magpakailanman” last year.

Part of her Instagram post was to thank her mother who never got tired of supporting her as she continues to reach for her dreams.

She also extended her appreciation to her fans who expressed their love and effort.

“Likewise, I will also be here for you guys to make you happy,” she said.

Cañedo also thanked her The Clash family for the beautiful memories and lessons she learned from the singing competition.

The Clash is a singing competition in GMA hosted by Rita Daniela and Ken Chan, with Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose as show masters.

The judges are Christian Bautista, Ai-ai delas Alas, and Lani Misalucha.

On Saturday evening, September 21, The Clash Season 2 premiered at the Kapuso Network.

The Cebuanos who made it to the official roster of the singing competition are Shanen Garciso, Clark Serafin, Louise Alivio, Karla Villondo, Jun Sisa, Nicole Apolinar, and Shenahia Postrero.

Sisa had a good start during its premiere night after making it to the Top of the Clash./elb