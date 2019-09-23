Win over USPF gives USC booters top spot in Cesafi men’s football

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors has taken over the top spot in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament.

This after the Warriors outplayed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers, 2-1, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The win brought up the Warriors’ points to seven off a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record. It also allowed them to take the top spot and dislodge the Kicking Panthers to second place with five points and a 1-2-1 card.

Nathaniel Busa scored both goals for the USC.

He first found the back of the net in the 21st minute then scored his second goal 10 minutes later.

USPF’s goal was scored in the 38th minute, courtesy of Jeralph Tura.

In the other match, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters were finally able to barge into the win column via a 2-1 edging of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars.

A goal from David Valerio inside the last five minutes of the match sealed the win for UC.

UC was also the first one that scored a goal via Eduardo Acabo in the 23rd minute.

The Jaguars goal was scored by Aljun Tedera in the 32nd minute.

The win allowed UC to climb to the third spot with four points equivalent to a 1-1-1 card.

USJ-R dropped to the bottom with two points while last season’s runner-up, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, is at fourth place with three points.

UV totes a 1-0-2 card while USJ-R has an 0-2-1 record. /bmjo