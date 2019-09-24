New AFP chief takes charge

MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Noel Clement formally assumed his post on Tuesday as the 52nd chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Clement, the former commander of Central Command, replaced Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., who served the military for 38 years.

In his remarks at the change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, the new AFP chief said the military will remain committed in ending armed insurgency.

“Our focused operations will be sustained and surgically conducted on those who threaten peace in our communities. The enemies of peace will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He assured the public that the AFP will remain “professional, non-partisan, a staunch defender and advocate of human rights, and respectful of international humanitarian law” under his watch.

In the aspect of territorial defense, he vowed that the military will continue its operations in securing the archipelago.

Before his stint as Centcom commander, Clement led the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, which oversees parts of Soccskargen and Davao region, the hometown of Duterte.

He also served as deputy chief of staff for operations, commander of 602nd Brigade, commanding officer of 56th Infantry Battalion, and worked with the Presidential Security Group in his younger years.

Like his predecessor, Clement is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985. He will reach the retirement age of 56 in January 2020. /je