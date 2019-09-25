A professor’s story behind a criminology student’s ‘creative’ art work

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As some would say, simplicity is the key.

A first-year criminology student from Cebu proved this when he impressed his professor by his ‘simple’ art.

College professor Giovanni Pierro Malitao, Jr., 26, shared this story to CDN Digital through Facebook messenger.

Here’s the story:

“His name is Kein Byrle Amoroto. It was for my semifinals exam for Humanities 101, which is art appreciation. Instead of giving them a written exam, I asked them to do a sculpting project using clay,” says Malitao.

“So when I went inside, this guy (Kein) presented his ‘work’ and said, [this is a] ‘magazine of an M16 (rifle), sir, which is related to my course’,” Malitao shared.

So what was Amoroto’s work? A simple bar of clay that was bent slightly (see image above). To be fair, it did look like a magazine of a M16.

“He was damn serious about it and I wasn’t able to stop laughing. So I told him, “ok, I’ll take a photo of it.”

After taking a photo, Malitao said the student made an even better artwork out of the clay with a group.

Malitao told CDN Digital that he gave the group of Amoroto a perfect score, not because of his initial artwork but rather because they made a better piece representing the feeling of sadness.

This is the second artwork:

The story of the student’s creativity shows that things can mean a lot even in its simplest form. /bmjo