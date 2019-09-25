UC Cheerdance Team bags first international award

CEBU CITY, Philippines-Twenty-four talented dancers from the University of Cebu (UC) bagged the championship title in the Third Samcheok World Beach Cheerleading Open Masters held in South Korea from August 31 to September 1.

Although a neophyte on the international stage, the UC Cheerdance Team won the Level 5 CoEd Elite division title and ranked first in the Hip-hop Large division.

The group once again proved that Cebu is a breeding ground for world-class talents.

“My heartfelt gratitude (to all the dancers) for making me proud and (for) accepting my challenge (to compete in South Korea), to take risks and grow as a person and as an athlete. Continue to learn new things and to be the best of who you are today. Always remember (that) it’s all about the right attitude, not just the skills. Leave the mats without regrets. Stay focused, continue to inspire and dream big,” says Head Coach Kelevin Enopia.

Lean Pelenio, who is called Coach Mui by his dancers, said that the Level 5 CEd Elite Division was the first international competition and the first international title that the UC Cheerdance Team won since 2004.

College students belonging to the UC Cheerdance Team competed with contingents coming from 15 other countries around the globe.

Coach Mui told CDN Digital that aside from enjoying their victory, team members also made the most of their travel to South Korea.

Most of his dancers boarded a plane for the first time, he shared. Aside from joining a competition, their travel also became a cultural exchange. / dcb