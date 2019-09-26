Duterte to ‘ninja cops’: You’ll die first

MANILA, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday warned police officers involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs, or otherwise known as “ninja cops,” that they would “die first” if they continue with their illegal activities.

“But there are some people, like policemen, you have to beg then they arrest. At it again, and they sell drugs and they go scot-free and they think that they are the lords of this country,” Duterte said during the corporate launching of a real estate developer.

“Well, I’m sorry to tell you, everybody dies in this world but you will go ahead first. Remember that,” he added.

Earlier, Senators Bong Go and Richard Gordon said the President would reveal the names of 22 “ninja cops” whom Baguio City Mayor and former chief of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Benjamin Magalong identified during a Senate executive session.

Go, Duterte’s trusted aide, said the President has already ordered the cross-validation of the list of “ninja cops” and assured that once the President announces the names, it would be “100 percent sure.”/ac