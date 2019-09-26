Cebu registers 40°C heat index on Thursday; will remain high until end of September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public is asked to stay hydrated. The heat index in Cebu until the end of the month, and likely extending up to the first week of October, will remain high, the state weather bureau warned.

Cebu experienced one of its hottest day on Thursday, with heat index peaking at 40 degrees Celcius at noon on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan station has recorded a 34 degrees Celsius atmospheric temperature at noon of Thursday, September 26, 2019.

But the maximum heat index recorded at about the same time reached 40 degrees Celsius, which Pagasa placed in the category of “extreme caution.”

According to Pag-asa Mactan weather specialist Joebert Eclarino, the extreme heat at noon and afternoon will continue to be experienced in Cebu during the remaining days of September.

Eclarino explained that the sudden spike in the temperature was caused by the weakening pull of the Habagat or southwest monsoon while the cold northeast monsoon or Amihan is yet to dominate the country’s weather system.

Without any expected weather disturbance affecting the two monsoons, rain clouds cannot form fast, lessening the possibility of rain, and increasing the atmospheric temperature.

He urged the public to remain indoors at noon and use umbrellas or wear hats when they have to go out.

He also encouraged the drinking fluids to avoid dehydration.

The heat spike is expected to last even up to the first week of October, while the temperature is expected to cool down when the Amihan has dominated the country’s weather system by November.

Pag-asa Mactan recorded the hottest day in Cebu for 2019 on March 7, with the atmospheric temperature reaching 35 degrees Celsius. The coldest day recorded so far was on January 10, 2019 at 23 degrees celsius. /elb