DBTC Greywolves ends two-game skid with win over USC Baby Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves ended a two game skid after thrashing the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 73-53, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Vincent Raymund Escobido who top-scored with 15 points helped the Greywolves improved their win-loss record to 2-2 in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Greywolves dealt the Baby Warriors with their third straight loss.

They now tote a 1-3 card.

Nathaniel Montecillo towed USC with 16 points albeit for a losing cause.