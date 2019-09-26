DBTC Greywolves ends two-game skid with win over USC Baby Warriors
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves ended a two game skid after thrashing the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 73-53, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
Vincent Raymund Escobido who top-scored with 15 points helped the Greywolves improved their win-loss record to 2-2 in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Greywolves dealt the Baby Warriors with their third straight loss.
They now tote a 1-3 card.
Nathaniel Montecillo towed USC with 16 points albeit for a losing cause.
