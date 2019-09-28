Third ‘Spider-Man’ movie happening after Disney, Sony agree deal

After Marvel and Sony went their separate ways in August, the two production companies are teaming up again for a third Tom Holland “Spider-Man” film, now due July 2021, as well as an undated Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will continue his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a deal agreed between Sony and Disney’s Marvel Studios.

The character had already appeared in “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, as well as two solo story movies in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the final entry to the MCU’s 11 year Infinity Franchise, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Both “Homecoming” (2017) and “Far From Home” (2019) made an impressive amount of money, $880 million and $1.1 billion respectively, but in August 2019, with a third movie already announced, Marvel appeared to have left the deal.

Yet, just over a month on, the shared project is back underway.

The two companies appear to have reached a new level of certainty over the project’s future, announcing a July 16, 2021 release date for the film.

The deal also includes another Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance for the webslinger’s current incarnation.

Phase Four of the MCU begins May 2020 through the “Black Widow” solo movie, with “The Eternals” (November 2020), “Shang-Chi” (February 2021), a “Doctor Strange” sequel (May 2021), “Thor: Love and Thunder” (November 2021) and “Black Panther II” (May 2022) also staked out.

Marvel is yet to announce an ensemble movie on the level of the “Avengers” films, though prior precedent suggests a new Phase-capping project for 2022 at the earliest.

Away from the Tom Holland movies, Sony also enjoyed considerable Spidey success with its impressive December 2018 release “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

The animated feature quadrupled a $90 million budget thanks to a $375 million global box office take, scooping a clutch of high-profile accolades which included an Oscar, a Golden Globe and seven trophies from the animation industry’s own Annie Awards ceremony. NVG