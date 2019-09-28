USPF’ Baby Panthers to face defending champ UC Baby Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers will take a stab at a share of the top spot as they face defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The UC Baby Webmasters is currently leading the tournament with a clean 4-0 win-loss record while the USPF Baby Panthers is at the second spot with a 3-1 card.

Both teams will be coming off wins in their previous games. However, while the Baby Webmasters had a walk in the park against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars whom they thrashed, 73-51, last September 24, the USPF Baby Panthers had to work hard to squeak past the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), 68-65, last September 22.

Should the Baby Webmasters manage to keep their record clean, they will solidify their hold of the top spot by going 5-0.

However, should the Baby Panthers succeed in besmirching UC’s slate, then they will get to share the top spot with the defending champions.

Prior to their game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors hope to end a three-game skid when they face the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras.

The Baby Warriors had won their first game against UCLM, 75-50, last September 1. But they haven’t added another win so far.

The Baby Cobras, however, will be tough to overcome as they are coming off a win against the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, 83-77, last September 22.

College Division

In the College division, the SWU Phinma Cobras will be vying to recover from the loss they suffered at the hands of the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 71-66, last September 26 when they face the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

A win would mean they will get back up to the top spot, albeit they’ll be sharing it with UV.

The Wildcats, however, are expected to give them a hard time as this will be their last game in the first round of elimination.

Not only that, the Wildcats will be gunning for their first win and at least end the first round of elimination with a win.

The other collegiate game will have USJ-R Jaguars going up against USPF Panthers.

The Jaguars is another team hoping to end a three-game skid while the Panthers hopes to extend their win streak to two./elb