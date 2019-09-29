Fraternity member linked to hazing incident in UP Diliman dies

MANILA, Philippines — One of the fraternity members linked in an alleged hazing incident at the University of the Philippines – Diliman has died, the university’s Office of the Chancellor said Sunday.

The office of the Chancellor called on its students, faculty, and staff to stop posting and forwarding social media messages related to the death of the Sigma Rho Fraternity member.

“Let us do this out of sense of decency and respect for the privacy of the family,” the Office of the Chancellor said in a statement.

“Sensationalism is itself a form [of] violent assault , and is not the solution to the fraternity culture of violence,” it added.

An anonymous account on Twitter earlier posted screenshots of an alleged online conversation between supposed members of the UP Sigma Rho Fraternity involving acts of hazing.

The said conversation allegedly took place two years ago.

The UP Diliman administration, following the incident, said it will probe the incident to “ensure that facts are considered in the imposition of possible sanctions” to the students linked to the alleged hazing.

“Administrative action was initially initiated immediately after the hazing expose, towards the pursuit of justice for the hazing victims, and we will keep the public updated on these cases,” the Office of the Chancellor said. /je

