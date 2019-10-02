Seiko Prospex boutique is first Prospex outlet outside Japan

Japanese watchmaker Seiko opened its first Seiko Prospex boutique in Cebu last September 27, 2019, taking advantage of the province’s rich diving culture.

The boutique, a first in the Philippines, is in a perfect location, situated at the center of the diving spots in the southern Philippines, said Yoskikatsu Kawada, Seiko Watch Corporate Director, and senior vice president.

The Cebu outlet located in Ayala Center Cebu is the first prospect outlet outside Japan second to its Ginza outlet that opened last August, this year.

The Seiko Prospex brand is a leading sports and watch collection that is renowned for its high functionality both on land and at sea or in the sky and has gained trust from various professionals across the world.

Kawada noted that the Philippines has been registering sales increase in the last few years, especially in sports watches, which also contributed their decision to put up a store here in Cebu.

Seiko’s sports watches began in 1965 with Japan’s introduction to the first diver’s watch.

Since then, sports watches have responded to the needs of professionals including divers and thrill-seekers.