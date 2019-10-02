Mandaue Presidencia glows in pink as city observes ‘Pink October’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The façade of the white Mandaue Presidencia, the City Hall building of Mandaue City, glowed pink as the clock ticked at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2.

Pink banners, pink pots, and pink-dominated flowers also adorned the front area of the edifice as the city begins its observance of Pink October intended for the promotion of breast cancer awareness.

The entire month of October is recognized worldwide as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink Month in Mandaue WATCH! The Mandaue Presidencia glows with pink LED lights as the Mandaue City Government starts its observance of "Pink October" as it joins the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. | via Rosalie O. Abatayo

This year, the city of Mandaue partnered with ICanServe Foundation, a group of cancer survivors and awareness advocates, to promote breast cancer awareness. This is the fourth straight year that the city and the foundation partnered for the cause.

Mary Anne Alcordo Solomon, Cebu coordinator of the breast cancer awareness advocate group ICanServe Foundation, encouraged the attendees to seek consultation if they have suspected cysts in their breasts.

Solomon, a breast cancer survivor for 15 years now, said early detection remains the best way to combat breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is the most treatable form of cancer if detected early because it can be localized sa imong suso (in your breasts),” Solomon said in her speech.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, in his message during the ceremonial lighting of the Presidencia, committed to support the efforts of groups like that of ICanServe to promote awareness of and fight breast cancer.

“It is essential that we instill in our mind that we can fight breast cancer through proper awareness and early detection and treatment,” Cortes said./elb