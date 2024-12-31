Bird strikes at PH airports: Caap assures safety measures in place

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday assured of continuous upgrades to the country’s aviation safety protocols, particularly in preventing bird strikes.

CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio made the assurance during the Usapang TOL radio program of Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing 179 passengers and crew.

READ MORE:

Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea: What we know about it

Jeju Air ‘sincerely apologizes’ after fatal S. Korea plane crash

Crisis after crisis: Plane crash tests South Korea’s acting president

The plane was reportedly attempting to land shortly after the control tower issued a bird strike warning.

Apolonio said climate change is a factor that CAAP considers when implementing measures to prevent bird strikes at airports, particularly during takeoff or landing.

“This is being addressed by CAAP,” Apolonio assured, adding that the agency recently held a seminar discussing the increasing population of migratory birds around airports and measures to mitigate bird strikes.

Tolentino particularly noted that Ninoy Aquino International Airport is located just a few kilometers from Freedom Island, a protected bird sanctuary in Manila Bay.

Apolonio also shared updates on other improvements to enhance passenger safety, including the night operation rating and the expansion of runways at several regional airports, as well as new security regulations in response to the surge in holiday season travel. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP