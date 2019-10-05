Albayalde says he still enjoys the trust and confidence of the President

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Gen. Oscar Albayalde did not feel alluded to by the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that two generals are still “playing with illegal drugs.”

Asked to react on the President’s statement, Albayalde said the statement made by Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in Moscow shows that he still enjoys the trust of the President.

“Kung makita natin… no less than sa Moscow sinabi ni Panelo that i still enjoy trust and confidence of the President,” Albayalde said in a radio interview over dzMM on Saturday.

In the wake of the “ninja cops” issue now being probed at the Senate, Duterte, who is now in Russia for an official visit, revealed that two generals are “still playing with illegal drugs.” He did not say however if the generals are from the police or from the military.

“Well, kung ako po yun ‘di na siguro magsasalita si Secretary Panelo [If I was one of the generals still playing with illegal drugs, then Secretary Panelo would have not said that],” added Albayalde.

Albayalde said the President could be referring to an “old list” which existed during the term of former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“Meron pong nakalista actually na lumang listahan parang medyo naging basehan ni Presidente, panahon pa yun ni Senator “Bato” [dela Rosa],” he said.

[There is an existing list, an old list, maybe the President based his discovery from that list. The list existed during the time of Senator Bato.]

Albayalde said it was “fair” of the President to order an investigation into his alleged link to the “ninja cops” issue.

“I think that is fair. Si Presidente ay abogado… Kaya alam niya. Ginagawa niya yun, [The President is a lawyer. He knows what he is doing.],” he said.

Albayalde is under fire after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino disclosed in a Senate hearing that Albayalde, who was then former Pampanga police chief, had asked him to stop the dismissal order against 13 Pampanga policemen, who were involved in a controversial 2013 drug bust in Mexico, Pampanga. /muf