PresyoMerkado: The health benefits of eating saging saba

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Saging saba is a very common banana variety in Cebu. It is fatter and starchier compared to the other bananas and is best prepared fried or boiled.

Westerners call this variety “The Grandfather of the Bananas” because saba means grandfather in Hebrew.

Saba also has numerous health benefits. For smokers who wanted to already quit, saba intake will help reduce the ill effects of nicotine on the body because of its vitamin B and mineral contents. It also helps regulate body circulation and treats ulcer and constipation.

UK’s National Health Service said adults should consume at least 3, 500 mg of potassium daily. An average saba contains 450 mg of potassium which means that one should consume at least seven and a half sabas per day.

If you happened to be near the Barangay Kasambagan side of the Cebu Business Park, check out this small store in the area that sells four pieces of saging saba for only P10.

You could also visit the nearest market and buy saging saba that you could cook on your own at home for breakfast or merienda.