Robredo remains VP regardless of PET verdict on initial recount — lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will keep the second highest government post regardless of the decision of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) following the initial recount on the election protest of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Robredo’s lead counsel Atty. Romulo Macalintal said this Sunday, explaining that the decision on the initial recount of ballots from the three pilot provinces (Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental) will only resolve whether or not the election protest of Marcos will continue.

“If the PET says that Marcos has made a substantial recovery, then the PET will rule that the protest shall continue, insofar as the ballots and/or election returns questioned by Marcos from 22 remaining provinces and 5 highly urbanized cities,” Macalintal said.

“In which case, Robredo remains as Vice President pending recount of ballots or returns from said 22 provinces and 5 HUCs,” he added.

Meanwhile, if PET rules that Marcos was unable to gain any “substantial recovery” from the recount of ballots from his three pilot provinces, then his protest will be dismissed.

In turn, Robredo’s vice presidential win will be affirmed, Macalintal said.

“Thus, whatever will be the forthcoming resolution or decision of the PET, VP Leni remains as Vice President,” the lawyer said.

Robredo beat Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential elections by over 260,000 votes. Marcos questioned the results of the elections and filed an electoral protest as he claimed irregularities in thousands of election precincts in the provinces of Iloilo, Negros Oriental, and Camarines Sur. The results of the examination of ballots from the three provinces have been submitted to the Supreme Court sitting as the PET. /je