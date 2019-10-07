Virginia Farms Inc. unveils modern slaughterhouse facility and meat plant

Cebu City, Philippines–“Presko, limpyo, ug barato.” (Fresh, clean, and affordable)

This is the promise of Virginia Farms Inc. to its buyers and loyal customers in the past 51 years of providing quality pork meat in Cebu.

The company continues to stick to this promise with its retail arm “the pork shop” to further facilitate the needs and demands of its consumers.

With a 13 percent growth per year, Virginia Farms, committed to being at the top of the industry and improving its service, launched in October 2019, a modern slaughterhouse facility and meat plant equipped with European machines and technology.

The 5000-square meter slaughterhouse is located inside a 360-hectare estate and farm in the municipality of Asturias in Cebu.

In the same property, only a few hectares away from the slaughterhouse, is the same piggery where they produce pigs until they are developed.

The whole process, application of principles and regulations set by the government are strictly followed by the new slaughterhouse to ensure the best quality of pork.

Biosecurity features and policies of the National Meat Inspection Service are also applied. On top of this, foreign specialists are being commissioned by the company to operate the machines of the slaughterhouse.

Rolando Tambago, the president of Virginia Farms Inc., said that the presence of the facility will also help locals as it will generate more jobs for the community every year.

There is also an existing 200-hectare of land that is given through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program to local farmers to generate revenue. Farmers can also apply the technology used in the farm operation.

The farm is also guided by strict methods on animal welfare and follow environmental protection practices so that biosecurity standards will not be compromised.

With a total land area of 560-hectares, covering areas in Asturias and Balamban, the farm is also looking at Agritourism as a future contribution to the community.

Tambago added that they want to help the agriculture community of Asturias by guiding them on how to market their products.

The quality products of Virginia Farms Inc. can be bought at the “the pork shop,” which has over 40 branches in Metro Cebu.