P10-M illegal drugs seized in Toledo drug busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P10 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by operatives of the Toledo City Police Station in two separate buy-bust operations on October 8 and 9, 2019.

The authorities first collared Jefferson Artes, 39, on Tuesday evening, October 8, after they seized from him around 30.4 grams of illegal drugs in Barangay Das, Toledo City.

The confiscated illegal drugs have a total Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P206,720.

At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, the local police’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) arrested Dandelo Cabajar, who was in possession of about 1.4 kilograms of suspected drugs valued at P9.96 million.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, acting chief of the Toledo City Police Station, said Cabajar is an identified high value target (HVT) in the provincial level. / celr