PNP reshuffles officials in key positions

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has been appointed as the Chief of the Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police (PNP), following a major restructure of key posts in the police force.

This places Eleazar to the fourth highest position in the PNP.

The reorganization in the PNP is triggered by the upcoming retirement of Lt. Gen. Fernando Mendez Jr., the current Deputy Chief for Administration or the second highest post in the PNP.

Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, currently the Deputy Chief for Operations or the PNP’s “number three” man, meanwhile, will replace Mendez, PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde confirmed to INQUIRER.net on Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, currently the Chief of the Directorial Staff, will replace Gamboa, said Albayalde.

Gamboa, Cascolan, and Eleazar are among the names that floated to be the possible successor of Albayalde, who is set to retire from the police force on November 8.

Gamboa and Cascolan are mistahs (classmates) of Albayalde in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986. Eleazar, on the other hand, is a member of the PMA Hinirang Class of 1987.

Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, currently the Central Visayas police director, will replace Eleazar as NCRPO chief.

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the new designations will take effect on October 12, the day when Mendez retires from the police service. /jpv