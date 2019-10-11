Man shot, killed in Barangay Tisa subdivision alley

By: Paul Lauro and Alven Marie A. Timtim October 11,2019 - 08:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines– It was 9 p.m. on Thursday night, October 10, as residents of a private subdivision in Barangay Tisa were getting ready to rest for the night.

Just then sound of a gunshot stirred their consciousness.

A few minutes later, some of them found the lifeless body of a man, later identified as Mark Brian Lopez, sprawled on the ground.

When police arrived to investigate the crime scene they found Lopez lying in a pool of blood beside his motorcycle in an alley in between rows of houses.

His face was covered in blood.

Police Staff Sergeant Gabryel Fernandez of Labangon Police Station said Lopez is a resident of Tres De Abril Street in Barangay San Nicholas.

Lopez was on board his motorcycle when the unknown assailants shot him once.

Upon inspecting the victim’s body, Fernandez said scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) found Lopez with a gunshot wound one inch below the right side of his ear.

He said the bullet passed through the left side of his face which may have lead to his instant death.

Police recovered one empty shell from a. 45 caliber pistol was near the victim.

Fernandez said SOCO also recovered a medium-sized pack of suspected shabu inside the motorcycle’s compartment.

The body of the victim is now at the Saint Francis Funeral Homes, located along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Fernandez said no witness has stepped forward to shed light on the case.

He said they are still conducting in-depth investigation to determine the motive of the crime. / celr