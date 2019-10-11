1 dead, 1 injured in Talamban fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 80-year- old man died in a fire that razed two houses in Sitio Banika, Barangay Talamban at 9:17 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

Authorities identified the victim as Talino Biyong, father of Cherry Litoy, who owns one of the houses.

Fire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Department said the fire was placed under control around 9: 30 a.m. preventing more damage on other houses in the residential area.

Fire out was declared at 9:35 a.m.

Arceo said fire broke out inside Litoy’s house before it spread to the neighbor’s home.

Litoy’s neighbor, Doris Saberon, obtained injuries during the incident as she rescued her grandchildren who were left inside the house.

Saberon, 46,sustained first-degree burns on both her arms.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City estimated the damage to be worth P30,000.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

But Arceo said the residential fire may have been caused by unattended cooking because residents in the area said they first saw fire inside Litoy’s kitchen.

Authorities also recovered a butane canister at the fire scene. / celr