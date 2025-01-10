Sinulog 2025: How to avoid pickpockets while navigating the streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The streets of Cebu City will be teeming with devotees and tourists who are participating in various events related to the 460th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2025 Festival.

Unfortunately, crowded areas are hotspots for petty theft wherein opportunistic individuals use different tactics to deceive and victimize unsuspecting victims.

Despite their enhanced security measures against all forms of criminality during the Sinulog 2025 season, authorities in Cebu City do not discount the possibility that there will be pickpockets lurking within the crowds.

As of this writing, police are yet to monitor any arrivals of criminal groups from other regions that could threaten the peace and order of the festivities.

Nevertheless, they will be beefing up their intelligence monitoring to prevent any possible threats from disrupting the several events lined up leading to the Feast Day.

To avoid falling victim to pickpockets while celebrating the annual festival, police are also urging members of the community to take their own safety precautions.

Here are some tips from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on how to avoid being victimized by pickpockets during the Sinulog 2025 season:

Avoid wearing back-facing backpacks – It is advisable to wear your backpacks on the front instead of the back in order to prevent criminals from taking your valuables without you noticing. This tactic will also allow you to sit down easily. Empty your back pockets – Keep the back pockets of your pants empty while roaming areas of convergence. Keep your valuables in your front pockets to reduce the risk of being a victim of Sinulog 2025 pickpockets. Bring the proper bags – Avoid bringing bags that would make it easier for opportunistic individuals to reach in and grab your valuables. Use wearable neck wallet – Instead of backpacks, using wearable wallets is a great way to prevent pickpockets. This is especially effective when the wallet can be worn around your neck and under the clothes Always know your destination – Avoid looking lost even if you have swerved from your planned route. While on the streets, try to move with a purpose and avoid looking lost and vulnerable. Be wary of your surroundings – Be aware of the people around you. Watch them with caution to check for any suspicious behavior. You can lessen the risk of being targeted when you are aware of who and what is around you. Wear appropriate clothing – Refrain from wearing fancy and expensive pieces of jewelry and watches while out in public. Dress appropriately for the occasion to avoid standing out. Opt for comfortable clothes and shoes that will allow you to move around with ease.

