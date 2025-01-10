Walk with Jesus procession ‘successful and peaceful’ – PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security forces described this year’s “Walk with Jesus” dawn procession as a successful and peaceful event which signaled the beginning of the 460th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival celebrations.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) reported that the Penitential Walk with Jesus dawn procession and first novena mass on Thursday, January 9, unfolded exactly as they anticipated.

Approximately 160,000 devotees, joined by security personnel, gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle early on Thursday morning. By 4:00 a.m., the procession commenced and the attendees then made their way along the Osmeña Boulevard to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

PRO-7 Officer in Charge Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome, Jr., in a statement, said that no significant incidents occurred during the procession.

According to PRO-7, the success of the annual religious event can be attributed to the police’s enhanced security measures that were implemented throughout the event.

The “Walk with Jesus” dawn procession marks the start of the much-anticipated celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu. Several other events, both religious and cultural, are lined up in the coming days leading up to the Feast Day on January 19.

With this, PRO-7 assured that they would be ensuring the safety and security of everyone who would be joining the festivities in order for them to enjoy a peaceful and vibrant Sinulog season experience.

“PRO7, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, the Cebu City government, stakeholders, and the Central Visayas community will ensure the safety and security for the 460th Fiesta Senor and Sinulog celebrations. Enjoy the vibrant festival and stay safe. Viva Pit Senyor!,” said Bartolome.

