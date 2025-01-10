Sinulog 2025 weather: Cloudy skies and showers expected

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eventgoers should brace for varying weather conditions during the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2025, with rain showers and thunderstorms expected leading up to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Parade on January 19.

However, clearer skies are forecast for the big day which will provide attendees a chance to celebrate with minimal disruptions.

As Cebu prepares for one of its most iconic cultural and religious events, weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas Regional Services Division indicate a mix of cloudy skies and intermittent rain from January 10 to January 18, largely due to the shear line and northeast monsoon.

From January 10 to 15, festival participants and devotees should expect mostly cloudy skies with moderate to high chances of rain, especially in the mornings and evenings. Temperatures during this period are forecast to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celcius, with heat indices peaking at 39 degrees Celcius.

Moderate winds from the northeast will dominate, with sea conditions ranging from slight to moderate, making travel by sea relatively safe but warranting caution.

On January 16, sunny and partly cloudy skies are expected to make brief appearances. However, isolated rain showers may still occur in the afternoons or evenings, keeping festivalgoers on their toes.

The weather outlook improves significantly as the Sinulog Grand Parade approaches on January 19, with forecasts pointing to mostly sunny skies and minimal chances of rain.

Temperatures are expected to hover between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius, providing a warm yet manageable climate for spectators and performers.

High and low tides during the period are also crucial for devotees planning to take part in the traditional fluvial procession. For instance, on January 13, high tide will occur at 11:12 PM, while low tide is expected at 6:17 AM.

Moreover, attendees are reminded to bring rain gear, such as umbrellas and raincoats, and to stay hydrated amid fluctuating weather conditions.

For those attending the novena masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, keeping track of weather updates is crucial to ensure comfort and safety during the solemn gatherings.

