Where grapes are grown in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s not widely known but do you know that there at least two farms in Cebu that grow grapes?

Social media posts refer to them as vineyards but do not compare them to the expansive and posh fields of California.

One farm is located in the southern Cebu town of Sibonga, while the other is located just in Cebu City.

These farms are not often advertised, probably to limit the number of visitors, but head on to Facebook and type “grapes in Cebu” to find more about how these farms grow grapes right here in Cebu province.

A kilo of these grapes from the farm is usually sold at P130 to P150.

If you are not lucky to visit these farms, there is always the trusted supermarket or wet market to fill in the gaps.

At the Carbon Public Market, the grapes in the above photo are sold at P150 per kilo.

They are definitely not the most affordable fruit but treat yourself to the juicy goodness of grapes to chill out this weekend.

Once you bring them home, wash them and then bag them or place them in a bowl and let them sit in the refrigerator.

Consume it cold and pair them with cheese while you are on your marathon viewing of the recent series on Netflix that you have disregarded because you were piled up with paper work the entire week.

Grapes are rich in antioxidants which help repair the damage to your cells brought about by free radicals. / celr