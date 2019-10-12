Sesay erupts for 29 as UC survives USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters opened their second round on a high note, surviving a late rally by the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 80-74, in a college division game of the Cesafi on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay had 29 points for the Webmasters, which improved their win-loss record to 4-3.

UC team captain Shane Menina chipped in 17 points.

Juan Miguel Gastador finished with 26 points for the Jaguars with Renz Solomon contributing 19 points.

Their efforts, however, went for naught as USJ-R dropped to a 2-6 card. /bmjo