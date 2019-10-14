Vice Gov. Davide on first 100 days: My functions have been limited to banging the gavel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a hundred days since he assumed office, Vice Governor Hilario Davide III has neither passed a legislation nor delivered a privilege speech on pressing issues in the province.

This as the current house rules of the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan prohibit the vice governor from taking part in the deliberations and from sponsoring legislative measures.

In an interview on Monday, October 15, Davide described his duty as “very much lighter” than what he used to do as the former governor because of the policy.

Davide explained that majority of the Provincial Board Members, who are allied with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, agreed of the policy during a meeting before they assumed office last July 1.

“During our caucus before the inaugural session, I already expressed reservations pero gidali na to namo because the governor is set to deliver her inaugural speech,” Davide said.

Since the 7th until the 14th SP, the house rules allowed the vice governor to take part in discussions, hold committee chairmanship and author resolutions and ordinances.

But under the new house rules, Davide cannot temporarily relinquish his seat to deliver a speech or sponsor a measure, so as “to maintain his impartiality.”

This means that his functions are limited to presiding over the session and voting in case of a tie during deliberation of measures.

“Para nako, I think I should not be deprived of the right to speak my mind,” Davide said.

Davide said he intended to ask the PB members to consider amending the house rules and allow him to take part in the discussions.