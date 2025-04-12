Pagasa: Cebu heat index could reach up to 42 °C this April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heat index in Cebu may reach up to 42 degrees Celsius this April, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), as warmer weather conditions persist across the country.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said on April 11, that the highest maximum heat index forecast for Cebu this month is 42 degrees Celsius. This level falls under the “danger” category, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure.

The heat index measures the apparent temperature or what people perceive as the temperature felt by the human body, considering humidity and actual air temperature.

READ: Explainer: What is heat index?

Pagasa explained that the high heat index is due to the prevailing easterlies, which continue to affect most parts of the Philippines during the dry season.

Meanwhile, Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Division (VISPRSD) reported that Cebu will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, April 12.

Winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to northeast, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate. The temperature is expected to range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

On Sunday, April 13, similar weather conditions are forecast, with partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies and possible isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Winds will remain light to moderate from the east to northeast, and coastal conditions will continue to be slight to moderate. Temperatures will range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

From Monday to Wednesday, April 14 to 16, Pagasa said Cebu can expect partly cloudy skies and warm daytime temperatures.

The temperature will range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, while wind and coastal conditions are expected to remain generally stable throughout the period.

READ: 5 areas forecast to experience heat index ranging from 42°C to 44°C

The public is advised to take precautionary measures during the hottest times of the day, particularly from late morning until mid-afternoon.

Pagasa recommends staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and monitoring updates for any further heat advisories.

Despite the generally dry and hot conditions, residents are also urged to remain alert for localized thunderstorms, which may still occur in the late afternoon or evening.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP