De Leon is new PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) officially appointed Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon as the new chief of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Police Colonel Ildebrandi Usana, appointed officer-in-charge of PRO-7, confirmed the appointment of De Leon on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019, after the PNP’s command conference in Malacañang with President Rodrigo Duterte.

De Leon is the current chief of PNP Firearms Explosives Office (FEP) and a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989.

De Leon will replaced Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, who has been reassigned to the National Capital Region Police Office.

The turnover ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña, located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. / celr