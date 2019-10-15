Sinas requests transfer of some RID-7 personnel to NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) regional director Debold Sinas has requested that some personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) will join him in his new assignment at the National Capital Region.

Because of this, there will be vacant positions at the RID Central Visayas (RID-7).

But Police Colonel Ildebrandi Usana, appointed officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the vacant positions will be filled by new recruits and trusted personnel upon the assumption of the new regional director for Central Visayas.

Usana made this announcement on Tuesday, October 15, as Sinas requested for several men from RID-7 to be reassigned in the National Capitol Region Police Office (NCRPO) following his appointment in the area.

Usana told reporters that they anticipated the reassignment of RID-7 officers as this usually happens when there is a transfer of command in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Actually, natural sa mga commanders na magdala ng kanilang mga pinagkakatiwalaan na personnel sa kanilang transferred unit,” said Usana.

(Actually, it is natural for commanders to bring along with them their most trusted personnel when they are transferred to another unit.)

Usana said the vacant positions that will be left when a commander requests for personnel from a certain department will eventually be filled by another officer that the new RD will bring once he assumes position.

However, Usana said some officers will have to multi-task as they await for the new RD to take over.

Usana assured that the programs of PRO-7 from the leadership of Sinas will continue despite his reassignment.

He added that the regular functions of the officers will not be affected and that the region’s anti-illegal drugs and anti-crime operations will also continue.

There is no exact number as to how many personnel from RID-7 Sinas requested to be transferred but Usana said they have prepared for this as there are new police recruits who can be assigned to fill in the ranks. / celr