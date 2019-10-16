This video has got the online world screaming ‘sana all’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two still unknown commuters are making waves on social media.

Here’s why:

The video of the two having a sweet time together while in two different motorcycles was taken by event photographer, Hafid Caballes.

Caballes said he took this while waiting for the traffic light to turn green in Lapu-Lapu City.

He shared this video in his Facebook account with this caption: “Katong mga single diha, book namog Angkas” (To those who are single out there, time to book an Angkas ride).

Angkas is an on-demand app-based motorcycle taxi service.

It’s not really clear, though, if both were really a couple. Caballes had no way of verifying that as the motorcycles of the two were hard to catch up to as soon as the light turned green.

But still, their actions were worth sharing.

In fact, as of Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m., the video has been viewed 365,000 times already and shared 15,000 times.

And wait till you see the comments on the post of Caballes.

One Marciel Cabedo said, “wahahaha maka suya.” (I envy them)

Caballes also shared his thoughts about the experience.

“We.. decided to record it because at some point we forgot about the traffic and just looked at them and started laughing,” he said.

That’s one way to ease our stress with Cebu’s traffic indeed.

And also it’s gotten the online community screaming, “SANA ALL!!” /bmjo