Cebu City dad: We need more funds for rabies vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak is encouraging Mayor Edgardo Labella to find funds for more rabies vaccine for the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

Tumulak said that the DVMF had written to him asking for legal interventions through the city council to find ways to fund their free rabies campaign.

With only 700 vials left for the rest of the year, the DVMF said it was concerned about sustaining the anti-rabies program, and that this might give rabies a time to spread again.

From January to September 2019, the DVMF has vaccinated 32,000 dogs both pets and streetdogs. The program is to ensure the safety of the public from rabies bites.

“It is dangerous if we cannot vaccinate our city dogs because we don’t know the next victim,” said Tumulak.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the City Council approved a request of P4.4 million from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for the funds.

However, Tumulak is doubtful if there is still enough PAGCOR fund for Cebu City to fund the vaccines.

Cebu City receives P4 million from PAGCOR every month for social services, but Tumulak said these had been allotted for other services.

With this, he urged the mayor to find funds for the rabies vaccines, as DVMF would still need 8,000 vials to sustain them for the rest of the year.

Tumulak said he would be asking the mayor to look for the funds as soon as possible so the DVMF would not have empty stocks as the cold season would set in, and rabies might once again go rampant. /dbs