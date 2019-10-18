60-year-old widow, 2 others killed by motorcycle-riding men in Bayawan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Three persons on board a motorcycle, including a 60-year old widow and a minor, were gunned down by three suspects on board a motorcycle at 9:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Sitio Cancaban, Barangay Banga, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, a belated report from the police said.

Police Lieutenant Josue Lungog, officer-in-charge of the Bayawan City Police Station, identified the fatalities as Heide E. Rio, 60, widow and a resident of Sitio Cancabon, Barangay Banga, Bayawan City; her common-law husband Richard L. Billalos alias “Gagang,” 29, a resident of the same barangay; and John Anthony R. Bormelado, 17, of Barangay 4, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

The three victims were on board a motorcycle XR 125 on their way home and were a few meters from their residence when repeatedly shot by two of the three suspects tailing behind them aboard another motorcyle, initial police investigation disclosed.

When the victims fell to the ground, the two suspects disembarked from the motorcycle and shot again the victims several times before they fled to unknown direction, according to Lungog.

The three victims were brought to the Bayawan District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Recovered by the Scene Of The Crime Operatives (Soco) were nine pieces of cartridges of a caliber 45 pistol, one motorcycle and one shoulder bag containing two mobile phones, P900 in cash and assorted documents.

Lungog, in an interview, ruled out illegal drugs as to the motive of the murder.

The OIC chief of police revealed that Rio was engaged in a herbal business.

“Naa man gud to siya negosyo pud, tambal, haplas ug naa pud siya mga suki sa iyang negosyo. Mao nay atong gitutukan ron asa ta magsugod sa atong imbestigasyon,” Lungog added.

(Rio was engaged in business, selling herbal medicines, and she also had regular clients. We will start our investigation from here.)

Asked why Billalos and Bormelado were also shot, Lungog said it was possible that the two other victims were hit by stray bullets.

Lungod explained that the target was Rio who was seated at the rear portion of the motorcycle while Bormelado was seated in the middle. Billalos was driving the motorcycle./elb