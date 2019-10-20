Cebu City Rider Omega Pro Tri Team dominates 2019 NAGT

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Rider Omega Pro Tri Team was hailed champion in the Team/Club standard category after five of its members clinched the titles in their respective divisions in the 2019 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) held early this morning, October 20, at the Naga City Boardwalk.

Among the titles that Cebu City Rider Omega Pro Tri Team clinched were the premier overall standard male and female.

Jonathan Pagaura took the overall standard male title with his time of two hours, 14 minutes and 27 seconds (2:14:27) while the distaff side was topped by his teammate, Karen Manayon, who clocked 2:16:16. / dcb

Below is the complete list of winners in all categories:

Overall Standard Male:

1st – Jonathan Pagaura (2:14:27)

2nd – Jorry Ycong (2:16:16)

3rd – Banjo Norte (2:16:35)

Overall Standard Female:

1st – Karen Manayon (2:44:17)

2nd – Cianyl Jamae Gonzales (2:52:59)

3rd – Marie Flor Justiniane (3:14:36)

Team Standard:

1st – Cebu City Rider Omega Pro Tri Team (18:10:28)

2nd – Go4Less Tri Team (22:14:13)

Standard 18-24 Male:

1st – Jailani Lamama (2:28:36)

2nd – Satar Salem (2:29:57)

3rd – Mark John Bularon (2:41:10)

Standard 18-24 Female:

1st – Angelica Jasmin Rejas (3:17:42)

2nd – Bianca Jane Española (3:34:02)

Standard 25-29 Male:

1st – Juanito M. Mahinay Jr. (2:22:21)

2nd – John Alcala (2:23:53)

3rd – Paul Jumamil (2:38:15)

Standard 25-29 Female:

1st – Marie Flor Justiniane (3:14:36)

2nd – Hannah Maris Manguilimotan (3:26:48)

Standard 30-34 Male:

1st – Nicson Tongco (2:27:11)

2nd – Henpazeer A. Adjilani (2:30:38)

3rd – Michael Acas (2:30:48)

Standard 35-39 Male:

1st – Ralph Arche (2:31:46)

2nd – Ian Rusiana (2:39:08)

3rd – Gerie Calinawan (2:47:35)

Standard 40-44 Male:

1st – Mark Mulder (2:44:02)

2nd – Richel Sale (2:45:56)

3rd – Kirk Libo-on (2:47:59)

Standard 40-44 Female:

1st – June-Marq Ocana (3:26:44)

Standard 45-49 Male:

1st – Jean-Christophe Covacho 2:42:42)

2nd – Alex Dalunsung (2:59:19)

3rd – Romulo Rosell (3:04:42)

Standard 50 Above Male:

1st – Henry B. Chua (3:16:27)

2nd – Joseph Lloyd Tio (3:29:48)

3rd – Jenido Fariolen (3:33:43)

Standard 50 Above Female:

1st – Mylene Jarina (3:16:27)

Super Sprint Male:

1st – Sebastian Joshua M. Cabusas (45:05)

2nd – John Paul Cabalit (45:25)

3rd – Lucas Christof Ouano (1:02:32)

Super Sprint Female:

1st – Marielle Estreba (43:13)

2nd – Julianna Marie Alivia (1:08:06)

Sprint 16-20 Male:

1st – Alessandro Miguel Sacris (1:15:58)

2nd – Deven Mansueto Valderoza (1:19:29)

3rd – Renzo Mar Pahaganas (1:20:05)

Sprint 20-29 Male:

1st – Justice Sousa (1:13:08)

2nd – Leonides Sollegue (1:15:35)

3rd – Gian Alphonso Ylaya (1:25:34)

Sprint 20-29 Female:

1st – Maria Sophia Arnette (1:37:03)

2nd – Catherine Teo (1:45:44)

3rd – Aianne Mary D. Tan (1:53:24)

Sprint 30-39 Male

1st – Jose Mari Tancinco (1:16:36)

2nd – mark Oliver Credo (1:25:24)

3rd – John Alexon Loon (1:32:45)

Sprint 30-39 Female:

1st – Fatima Suanque (1:48:28)

2nd – Jodette Romaguera (1:52:28)

3rd -Aleyde Grace Claudio (2:00:06)

Sprint 40-49 Male:

1st – Warren Troy Vergara (1:23:05)

2nd – Charlon Jusay (1:27:19)

3rd – Julius Esver Queniahan (1:33:35)

Sprint 40-49 Female:

1st – Maria Ivy Kono (1:38:22)

2nd – Cheryl Tagra (1:46:17)

3rd – Jennifer Zabala (2:01:26)

Sprint 50 Above:

1st – Joselito Danao (1:47:42)

2nd – Rodrigo Joehl Boiser (1:49:09)

3rd – Bernard Palermo (1:58:45)