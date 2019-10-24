Celebrate Shriektober at Ayala Center Cebu
Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with your favorite Cartoon Network characters and a series of fun activities and surprises on Sunday, October 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Ayala Center Cebu.
Drop by Level 1 near Cotton On and enjoy creating the perfect Halloween slime at Dexter’s Lab Oodles of Ooze and meet beloved Cartoon Network toons at the Shriektober Photobooth. Give a great big hug to Ice Bear, Panda and Grizz to win a prize at the We Bare Bears Bear Hug at Level 1 near H&M. Plus, come in your favorite Cartoon Network character and win a special prize. The activity pass also entitles kids to a mall-wide trick-or-treat with over 50 participating merchants.
Complete the arcade journey to meet & greet some of your favorite characters at Cignal: The Lost Arcade at Level 1 near Oh Georg! and enjoy mascot appearances every hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to all but with limited slots of up to 50 kids per hour.
Post a photo of your Shriektober experience on social media and get a chance to win two (2) tickets to watch CATS the Musical at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Don’t forget to tag @AyalaCenterCebu and use the hashtag #Shriektober.
Join the fun-filled Shriektober Halloween celebrations at the region’s premier lifestyle destination. For more information, call (032) 888-3790. For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.