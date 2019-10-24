Celebrate Shriektober at Ayala Center Cebu

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with your favorite Cartoon Network characters and a series of fun activities and surprises on Sunday, October 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Ayala Center Cebu.

Drop by Level 1 near Cotton On and enjoy creating the perfect Halloween slime at Dexter’s Lab Oodles of Ooze and meet beloved Cartoon Network toons at the Shriektober Photobooth. Give a great big hug to Ice Bear, Panda and Grizz to win a prize at the We Bare Bears Bear Hug at Level 1 near H&M. Plus, come in your favorite Cartoon Network character and win a special prize. The activity pass also entitles kids to a mall-wide trick-or-treat with over 50 participating merchants.

Complete the arcade journey to meet & greet some of your favorite characters at Cignal: The Lost Arcade at Level 1 near Oh Georg! and enjoy mascot appearances every hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to all but with limited slots of up to 50 kids per hour.

Post a photo of your Shriektober experience on social media and get a chance to win two (2) tickets to watch CATS the Musical at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Don’t forget to tag @AyalaCenterCebu and use the hashtag #Shriektober.

Join the fun-filled Shriektober Halloween celebrations at the region’s premier lifestyle destination. For more information, call (032) 888-3790. For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.