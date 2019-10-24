Muscovado: The unrefined cane sugar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Muscovado (raw brown sugar) has seen a revival these days as demand for healthier options increased.

Described as unrefined cane sugar that still contains natural molasses, muscovado has rich brown color and gives deep flavor to desserts or drinks that it is mixed with.

The long stretch of kiosks, located within Cebu City’s Carbon Public Market, is where puto-and-sikwate vendors also offer muscovado as a sweetener for the sikwate (chocolate drink) or sprinkled on top of the puto (steamed sticky rice) for the added flavor.

At the Basak Satellite Public Market in Mandaue City, muscovado, locally known as kamay, is sold at P18 for 250 grams (1 /4 kilo).

Healthline.com writes that because of molasses in muscovado, there are trace amounts of potassium, calcium, and iron in this type of sugar.

“The molasses in muscovado provides some antioxidants as well, including gallic acid and other polyphenols, which help prevent damage to cells caused by unstable molecules known as free radicals,” says Healthline.com.

While it may be a healthier substitute, remember to still use muscovado moderately especially for those who have diabetes.

It's still sugar, so remember to limit consumption.