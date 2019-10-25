Atong Ang explains viral photos of him, Gretchen: She, Tonyboy ride separate planes

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie “Atong” Ang explained his side on the now viral photos of him and Gretchen Barretto holding hands on a flight, as well as being photographed asleep together.

“Ganito kasi yung rules ni Tony sa family nila eh, sabay silang magta-travel pero magkahiwalay lagi ng eroplano kasi iisa anak nila eh, baka may mangyari sa isa, ” Ang said in an interview over ABS-CBN’s “TV Patrol” aired Thursday.

(This is their Tony’s rules with his family. They travel together, but they ride separate planes because they only have one child, something might happen to her.)

Tony is Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, prominent businessman and Barretto’s partner. Meanwhile, the daughter Ang was referring to was Dominique, Gretchen’s child with Tony.

Ang said of his relationship with Gretchen: “Very close talaga sa akin ‘yan, parang kapatid ko ‘yan. (I’m very close to her, she’s like my sister.)

“Kwento kami ng kwento. ‘Yan yung time na sinabi ko sa kanya ’G, tutulog muna ako. Siguro stewardess kumuha nung picture, hindi ko tinatanggi ‘yan,” he said of the photo.

(We share stories. That was the time when I said “G, I will take a nap.” Maybe a stewardess took that photo, I won’t deny it [that photo.])

Asked about the photograph of him and Gretchen holding hands, he defended: “Gentleman tayo, tatawid tayo, maglalakad tayo, alangan naman hindi mo hawakan yung isang tao.”

(We’re gentlemen, when we cross the street, as if we don’t hold on to someone.)

Gretchen previously defended herself on the pictures, saying “I crossed a bit over a bit much (sic).” She added that there was “nothing wrong” with the photos.

Ang’s relationship with Gretchen came to light after her sister Marjorie alleged that the former stole the gambling businessman from Nicole, who was the daughter of Gretchen and Marjorie’s brother Joaquin.

Gretchen shot back at Marjorie, saying that it was Nicole who “stole” Ang from Claudine, the actress’ sister.