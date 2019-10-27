800 San Fernando residents benefit from Mabuhay Filcement’s Community Wellness program

SAN FERNANDO, Cebu – At least 800 residents of San Fernando in southern Cebu received free medicines and vitamins during a recent Community Wellness program organized by Mabuhay Filcement, Inc.

The wellness activities consists of medical consultations and distribution of medications for common ailments such as coughs, colds, fever, diabetes, hypertension and conjunctivitis; antibiotics for viral and bacterial infections; and vitamins.

The company’s most recent medical mission was held at Barangay South Poblacion, that is located close to its manufacturing plant. It served the residents of Puroks Calao 1 and 2, Lawin, Siloy, Boongon, Punay, Orchids and Nangka. Another similar activity will be held for the residents coming from other areas in the barangay soon.

Barangay Councilor Rogelio Manugas hailed the activity for being a big help to the residents. He expressed gratitude for the Mabuhay Filcement ‘s outreach initiative as it concretely supplements the barangay’s efforts at addressing health issues among its constituents.

The beneficiaries availed of free doctors’ consultations for various complaints. They also availed of free blood-sugar tests. Based on the results of the consultations and tests, the Mabuhay Filcement Mission Team dispensed vitamins and other medicines.

On the sidelines of the medical activity, South Poblacion residents and their children were treated to ice cream and snacks.

In the past months, the Community Wellness series was brought to Barangays Balud and Panadtaran.

A total of 286 residents were served during the medical mission in Barangay Balud held in April while 278 were also served during the July 2019 mission in Barangay Panadtaran.

The mission was part of Mabuhay Filcement’s corporate social responsibility programs. Community outreach initiatives are currently being streamlined to support and enhance ongoing private and government sector efforts in public health, education and the environment. / dcb