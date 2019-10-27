Cesafi Ground Rules Violated: UV Green Booters coach may be ‘banned for life’ after game walkout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters head coach Alex Ballesteros may be banned for life from coaching in the Cesafi football tournament following the commotion that happened during their match against University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Ballesteros allegedly asked his players to abandon their match.

Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy said that according to their ground rules, a walkout could get a coach banned for life in the Cesafi.

And, this was not the first time that this happened in the 19-year history of the Cesafi.

With 15 minutes left to play, and with UV leading by 2-1, referee Dave Intong was about to hand a card to UV’s Mon Ferdinand Osorio for inflicting a hard tackle from behind on a USPF booter.

But the next thing he knew, a scuffle had started and punches were thrown. This resulted to direct red cards handed—three to USPF and two to UV. Getting red cards from USPF were Jordan Quinicot, Mark Dave Ordiales and Jeralph Tura. From UV were Mon Ferdinand Osorio and Kenneth John Vargas.

It was then that Ballesteros entered the field, according to Intong, and protested against the issuance of red cards to USPF players. He also allegedly swore at Intong. Both actions prompted Intong to also hand Ballesteros a red card.

After things got settled, Intong called players from both teams and asked if they would agree to play on despite USPF being down to eight players and UV down to nine.

Both teams said they were fine with it, thus Intong told them to go back to their positions on the field.

Intong said he was waiting for Ballesteros to go up the bleachers before restarting the game as he had already red carded him.

Ballesteros, however, called all his players to get out of the field.

Intong said he gave them a total of 15 minutes to get back on the field and continue to play but they never did. He then had to declare the match abandoned by UV.

Tournament director Francis Ramirez said that because the match was abandoned, UV’s 2-1 will no longer prevail. Instead, the match would be considered defaulted and a 2-0 win will be awarded to USPF.

CDN Digital tried to get the side of Ballesteros but calls made through his personal number were unanswered.

Although the rankings at the end of the double elimination round would have already determined the third placer, organizers are withholding decision pending a deliberation due to the commotion.

USPF was up against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars as they both have the same nine points on similar 2-3-2 win-draw-loss record. But USJ-R was at third place by virtue of its one goal difference.

However, USJ-R had ended its final elimination match against University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in a 1-all draw.

USC finished the double round elimination at the top with its total points of 14 on a win-draw-loss record of 4-2-2.

The draw had USJ-R dropping to fourth place with 10 points on a 2-4-2 card. / dcb