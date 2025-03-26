Traffic flow improves at Pacific Mall intersection with new scheme

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) reports that the newly implemented traffic scheme at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street, in front of Pacific Mall, is yielding promising results in reducing congestion.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya shared that they have received positive feedback on social media since the new traffic scheme was rolled out on Monday, March 24.

Additionally, they have closely monitored the traffic flow, and the results were presented during the Mandaue City Traffic Board meeting on Wednesday, March 26.

“Nakita nato, hapsay gyud kaayo. Lapad na, menos na ang build-up tungod sa bag-ong sequence sa traffic light. Volume, na ang mahabwa,” said Retuya. (We’ve seen that it’s very smooth. The road is wider now, and the buildup has decreased due to the new traffic light sequence. The volume has also lessened.)

Retuya explained that larger vehicles can now maneuver more easily since the stop line has been shifted farther from the intersection, creating a larger box intersection.

While he acknowledged that motorists experienced some initial confusion on the first day, temporary signage and the deployment of traffic enforcers helped guide them. Additionally, more permanent guideposts will be installed soon.

The new traffic scheme includes four southbound lanes: two heading toward Cebu City and two dedicated to left turns toward Lapu-Lapu City. Furthermore, vehicles traveling to Consolacion and northern Mandaue now use the bridge over the Butuanon River, adjacent to M.C. Briones Street. Previously, this two-lane bridge was exclusively for vehicles coming from Lapu-Lapu City.

Retuya also shared that they will soon address concerns about adjacent intersections, as traffic may shift to these areas.

Additionally, he mentioned that the adaptive traffic light system will be implemented once the necessary sensors are installed.

The smart traffic lights, equipped with cameras above the signals, will monitor traffic conditions and adjust signal timings in real time based on vehicle presence and congestion.

The official ceremonial switch-on of the system is scheduled for the third week of April.

