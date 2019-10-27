SWU Phinma Cobras stay on top with win over USJ-R Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras tightened their hold of the top spot with a 95-80 demolition of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cesafi collegiate game Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras extend their winning streak to four for an 8-2 win-loss record.

Exploding for 22 points for SWU Phinma Cobras was Sir Shaquille Imperial.

In contrast, the Jaguars absorbed their fourth straight loss and with a 2-9 card, they stay as the cellar dweller.

Matthew Prince Carin topscored for USJ-R with 16 points.

SWU has two more games left while USJ-R has one more game to play.