SWU Phinma Cobras stay on top with win over USJ-R Jaguars
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras tightened their hold of the top spot with a 95-80 demolition of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cesafi collegiate game Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Cobras extend their winning streak to four for an 8-2 win-loss record.
Exploding for 22 points for SWU Phinma Cobras was Sir Shaquille Imperial.
In contrast, the Jaguars absorbed their fourth straight loss and with a 2-9 card, they stay as the cellar dweller.
Matthew Prince Carin topscored for USJ-R with 16 points.
SWU has two more games left while USJ-R has one more game to play.
