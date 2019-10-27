Cebu City reviews scholarship program guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will review the implementing guidelines of the city’s scholarship programs after its 18 partner private schools raised concern regarding their academic freedom and the so-called “unnecessary fees” not covered in the grant.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said he received a letter from Judy Navarrete, the executive assistant for the scholarship program, on October 8, 2019 stating the concerns of the schools regarding the new memorandum of agreement (MOA) they will have to sign in order to continue their partnership with the city’s scholarship program, which provides a subsidy of P10,000 per student in the senior high and college levels.

Navarrete said the partner schools wanted clarification on the removal of Item 3(J), which states, “Allow the scholars/student-grantee to transfer on reasonable ground without requiring payment of the schools counterpart if offered as long as the student-grantee has paid full their personal share above the P10,000 guaranteed payment from the City government.”

The schools said that this is a breach of their academic freedom to choose who may be admitted to their institutions since they are investing on their students, and it is unfair to release these students without paying their counterpart tuition.

The schools also want the city to specify Item 3(K), which states that “unnecessary fees” are not covered by the scholarship grant because this provision was vague and broadly stated.

Gealon said the schools have grounds to insist on their academic freedom regarding the transfer of students.

“Transfer of students may be allowed under prevailing rules. However, in order to prevent abuse and to balance the interest of partner schools, the provision may come with condition for their protection,” said Gealon.

As for the undefined “unnecessary fees,” Gealon advised the scholarship program coordinators to define these in the MOA for a uniform, categorical, and consistent interpretation to prevent “unbridled” discretion by the schools in the implementation of this particular guideline.

Gealon also said the City Legal Office (CLO) is reviewing the guidelines in coordination to the respective schools to prevent any misinterpretation of the implementing guidelines.

“While the mayor emphatizes with the plight of underprivileged yet deserving students, he wants to make sure that proper safeguards for its implementation must be in place,” said Gealon.

“The CLO cannot allow that the scholarship program will be abused both by the beneficiaries and the schools at the expense of government funds. There has to be accountability and responsibility by all stakeholders,” he added. /elb

