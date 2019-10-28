A filter photo gone wrong with ‘The Robin’ turns into something hilarious online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Taking selfies or pictures nowadays is so much fun because of these things called filters.

Filters can either beautify or distort the subject depending on the subject’s mood for that picture.

In this case, when you get the chance to have your photo taken with a renowned action star in the Philippines, a filter shouldn’t be present, especially if it’s too girly.

Rosario Laurete, 38, a gatekeeper at Mactan Cebu International Airport, is no stranger to seeing celebrities coming in and out of the premier airport in southern Philippines.

But this time, she finally saw her idol, the Bad Boy of Philippine cinema, Robin Padilla, on the evening of October 25, 2019.

“It was peak hours at the central spine area as we were assisting passengers to enter the gate. Suddenly we were surprised by the sudden appearance of Robin Padilla, and my partner Romulo Delute agreed to take turns on taking pictures with our idol,” says Laurete.

After taking the photos, she quickly viewed the photos and to her surprise, the Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema suddenly had fairly-like eyebrows.

“I was so happy at that time because finally I already had a decent picture with him. But when I reviewed the picture, I don’t know what to feel… hahaha,” says Laurete.

This hilarious photo and experience has earned a lot of laughs and comments online that as of October 28 at 9:45 a.m. it has already received 418 comments, 5,600 shares, and 6,600 reactions. /elb