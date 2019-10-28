Franci the viral mall dog still needs a forever home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the aspin named Franci who touched everyone’s heart with the bond she has with a mall guard?

Well, Franci up to now is still looking for a forever home.

Gretel Eleazar, the founder of Saving Strays Cebu, tells CDN Digital that even though Franci is a well-loved dog in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, she still needs to be safe from all the vehicles and to feel the comfort of a home.

“I’m still looking for an adopter for Franci. I am planning to tap one of Cebu’s elites who just recently adopted three of our rescue dogs, but still working on it. That’s why I am keeping my doors open to whoever would want to adopt Franci,” says Eleazar.

She also adds that Danillo Reyeg, the mall guard, still feeds Franci outside the mall he works for but can not take Franci home with him in Lapu-Lapu City because he has a dog at home.

“He is willing but he can’t do it anytime soon because he has another adopted dog at home who was just released from the hospital,” says Eleazar.

Now, Eleazar is hoping to get a message or a call saying that they too will love to take Franci in as the new member of their family.

“I just want Franci to have a home because she keeps on roaming around the area where trucks and jeepneys pass by. Franci deserves to be safe in a home,” says Eleazar.

If you would like to take this lovely aspin Franci home, you can contact Eleazar through their Facebook page Saving Strays Cebu.

A lovely dog like Franci deserves to have a home. /elb