‘Passion and dedication for Cebuano craftsmanship’ is what makes Cebu handcrafted furniture world class

With the emergence of digital technology in the interior design industry, is handcrafted furniture still relevant?

In a recent event dubbed as “Inspired Design Through Craftsmanship,” it showed that the art of contemporary Cebuano craftsmanship is still proving to be relevant even in this age of digital-driven interior designs.

Held at The Residence at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resorts, the event pays homage to the design heritage of Cebu, with Detaila Aurora kicking-off the series.

Attended by interior design students, the furniture design exhibit is an interactive demonstration and walkthrough that talks about three key areas in Cebu craftsmanship like rattan, stone lamination, and weaving.

With more than 40-years in the industry, Paula and Vicki Rodriguez of Detalia Aurora shared the industry’s best practices and the innovations used in traditional Filipino craftsmanship and the use of indigenous materials to produce contemporary products with the finest quality.

Detalia Aurora has been manufacturing contemporary furniture with customer involvement as its core principle towards its medium to high-end markets worldwide. Incorporated with passion and dedication for Cebuano craftsmanship.

The event was spearheaded by Apple One Properties Inc. through its subsidiary the Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Punta Engaño, Mactan. Another event is in the pipeline for early next year. /edb