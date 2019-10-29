Visayan Electric rewires 645 classrooms in franchise area

In fulfillment of its advocacy to ensure the safety of students in schools, the Visayan Electric Company, together with the Aboitiz Foundation, rewired a total of 645 classrooms in 16 schools located in its franchise area this year.

The upgrading of electrical systems or rewiring project of Visayan Electric started in 2010 as the company’s contribution to providing safe learning environments for students in public elementary and high schools.

Since the start of the project, a total of 4,364 classrooms in 106 schools from the municipality of Liloan in the north to the municipality of San Fernando in the south, have been rewired.

“We want you to study well so you will have a better future. The rewiring project aims to provide you students an environment that is safe and conducive to learning,” said Visayan Electric Chief Operating Officer Anton Mari G. Perdices during the turnover of the project in Cebu City.

The beneficiaries of the project for this year are Lahug Elementary School, Pardo Elementary School, Bulacao Community School, Lusaran Elementary School, Paril Elementary School, Barrio Luz Elementary School, Talamban Elementary School, Pamutan Integrated School and Buhisan Elementary School in Cebu City; Pagsabungan National High School in Mandaue City, Pooc National High School in Talisay City; Tubod National High School and Manduang Integrated School in Minglanilla; and Cabangahan National High School and Elementary School and Sacsac Elementary School in Consolacion.

Students and teachers of all the beneficiary schools attended a safety orientation lecture before the turnover ceremonies of the projects were held.

Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan, during the project turnover in Cebu City thanked Visayan Electric for its generosity and commitment to help the Department of Education.

For her part, Mandaue City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Leah Noveras, during the project turnover in Mandaue City, said that aside from being a benefactor to the different public schools in its franchise area, Visayan Electric is also a friend of the Department of Education.

Visayan Electric, the second largest electric utility in the country, serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and in the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando. The company’s non-energy community outreach programs are key in promoting education, environment and community development within its franchise area and are geared toward guiding the youth, the future movers of our nation.