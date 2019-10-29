Rama resigns as Sinulog Foundation chairman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Michael Rama is resigning from his position as chairman of Sinulog Foundation, Inc.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, October 29, the vice mayor is set to submit his “irrevocable resignation” at the earliest possible opportunity.

Rama, who has been part of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) since 2001, explained that he decided to resign “in the light of the present circumstances.”

WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella gives his comment on the resignation of Vice Mayor Michael Rama as chairman of Sinulog Foundation Inc. WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella gives his comment on the resignation of Vice Mayor Michael Rama as chairman of Sinulog Foundation Inc. #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

“In the words of Vice Mayor Rama, he has crossed the Rubicon. To him, the die is cast,” the statement said.

The phrase “crossing the rubicon” is an idiom which means “the point of no return.”

According to Rama, he learned that the Cebu City Sinulog Governing Board, an entity created by Mayor Edgardo Labella, had started preparations for the Sinulog festivity.

READ: Labella signs EO to create Sinulog Governing Board

He added that the board has come up with activities “that tend to differ” from the those that have been planned by the SFI.

He disputed the claim of the board that the SFI had reportedly agreed with the activities presented by the board.

According to Rama, it was not true that the SFI agreed with these activities.

He added that he was not aware of any meeting where the two groups agreed on the activities for Sinulog 2020.

He also expressed that SFI should have a free hand in handling all the festivities during the Sinulog.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed sadness over Rama’s decision.

Labella said Rama, as the vice mayor and member of the SFI Board of Trustees, could still participate in the planning of the festivities.

According to the mayor, he and Rama might sometimes have differences in opinions but their relationship remained strong.

He explained anew the need for the Sinulog Governing Board so that the city will have control over the festivities.

The mayor noted that the board would have the authority to issue orders to the police unlike the SFI. / celr