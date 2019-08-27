Labella signs EO to create Sinulog Governing Board

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mayor Edgardo Labella has signed an Executive Order (EO) which created the Sinulog Governing Board with the primary role of organizing and overseeing the Sinulog Festival held every January.

In the EO signed on Friday, August 23, the Sinulog Governing Board will be chaired by Labella as Cebu City Mayor.

The governing board will have 24 members including the Provincial Governor of Cebu.

A copy of the EO was furnished to CDN Digital on Tuesday, August 27.

Aside from the provincial government, members of the government include eight appointees of the mayor, five trustees of the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. (SFI), two members of the Cebu City Council, Chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and the Division Superintendent of the Department of Education Cebu City.

Other members are the regional directors of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Commander of the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; and the Rector of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Stipulated in the EO are the functions of the Sinulog Governing Board; the most important of which is organizing the Sinulog festival in close coordination with SFI.

The Sinulog Governing Board will not replace the SFI.

Instead, it will serve as the regulatory board that will oversee SFI and its executive committee.

As a regulatory board, the Sinulog Governing Board has the right to review and approve all resolutions and actions of the SFI’s Executive Committee.

City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. will serve as the Board’s Secretariat to ensure the execution of the functions of the Sinulog Governing Board.

The members of the board will meet regularly and the mayor, who sits as chairperson, may call a special meeting when necessary.

“There is an imperative need for the creation of a board that will complement the functions of the Sinulog Foundation Inc.,” said Labella in the EO.

“[The governing board] will focus on coordinating with the concerned agencies and entities to ensure the smooth implementation of the core activities, thus assuring the success of the Sinulog Festival celebration,” the EO further reads. / celr