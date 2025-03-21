cdn mobile

Negros Oriental: 2 hikers rescued, search continues for 4 still missing

By: Morexette Marie Erram and Charen Alegres - CDN Digital | March 21,2025 - 01:28 PM

Two of the six missing foreign hikers have been found and rescued in the forest of Barangay Malabo in Valencia Town, Negros Oriental this morning. | Sherwin Jaime

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities rescued two of the six foreigners who went missing while hiking in the mountains of Negros Oriental on Friday, March 21.

Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, confirmed this in a phone interview with reporters.

The rescued hikers were found by members of the search-and-rescue unit Team Malabo from Sibulan town around 10 a.m. on Friday in Brgy. Malabo, Valencia town on the entry point of their trail. 

The hikers reportedly split up and two of the six were found in the rugged mountainous region near Balinsasayao Twin Lakes. The area, known for its challenging terrain and dense forest, made the search operation difficult.

Despite these challenges, Team Malabo managed to locate two of the missing hikers in this remote and hard-to-reach area. 

Meanwhile, Polinar said search and rescue efforts continue for the other four hikers, who went missing while trekking from Valencia town to the Twin Lakes in San Jose, Negros Oriental.

